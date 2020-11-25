Home >Industry >Telecom >Cabinet approves 2,480 crore FDI in ATC Telecom
Cabinet approves 2,480 crore FDI in ATC Telecom

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 03:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • ATC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd is looking to acquire 12.32% stake in ATC Telecom Infra

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 2,480 crore foreign direct investment (FDI) in ATC Telecom Infra Pvt Ltd. ATC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd is looking to acquire 12.32% stake in ATC Telecom Infra Pvt Ltd through the FDI route.

"Union Cabinet approves Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the tune of Rs. 2480 crores in M/s. ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Founded in 2006, ATC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd's business includes holding or owning securities of companies other than banks.

