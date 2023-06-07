Cabinet clears ₹89,047 cr revival package for BSNL for 4G & 5G spectrum2 min read 07 Jun 2023, 07:53 PM IST
With the third package, the total government assistance to the No 4 carrier in the country has risen to ₹3.22 trillion since 2019
NEW DELHI : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared a third revival package of ₹89,047 crore for state-run carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited which will be used for acquiring 4G and 5G airwaves from the government such that it can begin offering 4G services within months and 5G services by 2024 across India.
