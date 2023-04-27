Cable Companies and Mobile Carriers Battle Over Fixed Wireless Internet

T-Mobile Chief Executive Mike Sievert put it this way during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February: “When somebody who is a fiber provider says, ‘You know that product is not as good as our product,’ it’s kind of like the people at Ferrari pointing a finger at the world’s bestselling car, Toyota, and saying, ‘We’re faster. We have the faster car.’ Yes, but Toyota is the world’s bestselling car. And that’s because—and if you look in the case of T-Mobile 5G home broadband—because it’s perfectly suited to what people want." Most of T-Mobile’s fixed-wireless customers are coming directly from cable plans, he said at the time.