Industry
Can beaten Xiaomi reclaim its crown?
Sumant Banerji , Gulveen Aulakh 9 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s top smartphone brand until last year, Xiaomi’s marketshare has been sliding. The Chinese phone maker is currently No. 3 in the pecking order, after Samsung and Vivo.
New Delhi: In May 2014, Manu Jain joined Xiaomi as the India country manager. Back then, the Chinese smartphone company operated from a small room in Bengaluru. The brand was mostly unfamiliar to Indians and Jain spent time and effort helping people pronounce the name as it should be.
