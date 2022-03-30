Centre may name IDBI Cap adviser for  Voda Idea  deal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre is likely to hire IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd to advise it on converting Vodafone Idea Ltd’s interest from spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, two officials familiar with the development said
The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) has already proposed IDBI Cap’s name as transaction adviser for the conSLversion, one of the two officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.
“The recommendation has gone to the finance ministry; it should be done soon," the official said.
Vodafone Idea has been under severe financial stress for years and has snapped up the government’s September offer to convert its dues totalling ₹16,000 crore into equity to reduce its debt. The proposal, which was part of a larger telecom relief package, also offered a moratorium on payments of deferred spectrum fees and adjusted gross revenue for four years.
Vodafone Idea’s gross debt, excluding lease liabilities but including interest, increased to ₹1.99 trillion for the quarter ended 31 December, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1.1 trillion, AGR liability of ₹64,620 crore and debt from banks and financial institutions of ₹23,060 crore.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, the promoters of Vodafone Idea, will invest ₹4,500 crore in the loss-making company, bringing in much-needed resources to compete with larger rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Shares will be issued on a preferential basis to Vodafone Group Plc entities Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd, and Aditya Birla Group entity Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd, which are part of the promoter group. Additionally, the telco will raise ₹10,000 crore in tranches from external sources by selling equity and debt.
Vodafone Group owns 44.4% of the telco and Aditya Birla Group 27.7%, taking total promoter shareholding to 72.1%. With the fund infusion of ₹4,500 crore, the promoter shareholding will rise to 74.9%. If the government were to convert the interest from dues into equity at this stage, it would hold about 33.3%, according to IIFL Securities, as opposed to 35.8%, as announced by Vodafone Idea management in January. Promoter shareholding will fall to 50.1%, according to a note reviewed by Mint.
The government’s shareholding will fall further to 28.8% if it were to convert the interest from dues into equity after ₹10,000 crore has been raised, according to a report from Citi Research, while promoter shareholding will reduce to 43.3%. However, the note added that the government will be the single largest shareholder in the carrier.
Queries emailed to spokespersons for the finance ministry, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and Vodafone Idea remained unanswered till press time.
According to the second official cited above, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, the government will move ahead with the equity conversion even as promoters of India’s third-largest carrier put in additional equity and raise external funds. As and when the funds will come, the government shareholding will change, the official said. “It will be done in parallel. We’re on the job, and we’re aiming to complete it at the earliest," he added.
Vodafone Idea’s December quarter losses widened to ₹7,230.9 crore from ₹7,132.3 crore in the September quarter, while revenues rose to ₹9,717 crore from ₹9,406 crore.
The adviser, along with the finance ministry and department of telecommunications, will ascertain the quantum of stake that the government will eventually hold in the third-largest carrier, a third official added.
