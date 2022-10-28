Centre may revamp Trai, give it more teeth2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:40 AM IST
- Regulator may get powers to penalize firms that fail to meet standards
- Centre may introduce draft law to make Trai a permanent technical body
NEW DELHI : The government may introduce a separate draft law to make the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) a permanent technical body, on the lines of the UK and US communications regulators, with powers to penalize companies that fail to meet quality standards, a top official said.