Centre has no plans to exit Vodafone Idea: Jyotiraditya Scindia

We are looking at spectrum auctions again this year. How do you look at the health of the industry, and do you think there's sufficient appetite?

Indian telcos are probably the healthiest across the world. It is the only telecom market that is consistently growing. It is the only telecom market that is delivering greater value, and it is the only telecom market in the world where such a large amount of capex is being done by the players. Therefore, I only see two things happening in the telco space—one is the widening of the market from a geographical point of view, and the second is the deepening of the market from a density point of view. That is driven by two factors. First, if you get more people on board. Today we already have 1.2 billion customers out of a population of 1.4 billion. There are many in those 1.2 billion who own multiple numbers. The second is the intensity of engagement per customer, and today there is 32GB per month in terms of data usage, which is again one of the highest in the world.