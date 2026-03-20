The Centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd, according to Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Centre has no plans to exit Vodafone Idea: Jyotiraditya Scindia
SummaryUnion communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Indian telecom operators are among the healthiest globally, with the sector continuing to grow steadily. He added that the government is evaluating the next phase of the PLI scheme for telecom equipment.
The Centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd, according to Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
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