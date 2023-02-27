Centre offers 5G Test Bed free of cost to recognised startups and MSMEs
All 5G stakeholders i.e. industry, academia, service providers, R&D institutions, govt. bodies, equipment manufacturers etc. can utilise this facility at a very nominal rate, communication ministry said
NEW DELHI : The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has offered the usage of 5G test bed free of cost to the Start-ups and MSMEs recognised by the Government of India up to January 2024, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×