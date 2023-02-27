Centre offers 5G Test Bed free of cost to recognised startups and MSMEs

The 5G test bed is available at five locations: Integrated test bed at CEWiT/ IIT Madras and other test beds are at IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore. CEWiT/ IIT Madras offers end-to-end test bed with various testing services for RAN Level, PHY Level, andf others, and other test equipment. IIT Hyderabad has facilities for gNB Testing, UE Testing, end-to-end interoperability testing and NB-IoT testing, while IISC Bangalore hosts the V2X and 5G open-source test bed, IIT Kanpur hosts the base-band test bed and IIT Delhi hosts the NB-IoT and VLC test bed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}