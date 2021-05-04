The Centre said that the telcos will be encouraged to conduct trials using 5Gi technology in addition to the already known 5G Technology. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has also approved the 5Gi technology, which facilitates a much larger reach of the 5G towers and Radio networks. The IIT Madras, Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT), and IIT Hyderabad have developed the 5Gi technology.