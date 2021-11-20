As per the documents uploaded on the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, the Centre has listed for sale real estate assets of the struggling government-owned telecom giants MTNL and BSNL at a reserve price of nearly ₹1,100 crore.

BSNL properties located in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhavnagar and Kolkata have been posted for sale at a reserve price of around ₹800 crore.

The DIPAM website has listed MTNL assets located in Vasari Hill, Goregaon in Mumbai for sale at a reserve price of around ₹270 crore, according to a PTI report.

MTNL's 20 flats located in Oshiwara have also been put up for sale as part of the asset monetisation plan of the company.

The flats include two units of 1-room set, 17 units of 1 bedroom hall and kitchen (BHK) and one unit of 2 BHK. Their reserve prices range from ₹52.26 lakh to ₹1.59 crore.

The e-auction for MTNL assets will take place on December 14.

The asset monetisation is part of the ₹69,000 crore revival scheme for MTNL and BSNL which was approved by the government in October 2019.

Both the public sector companies were to identify and monetise assets worth ₹37,500 crore by next year.

With agency inputs

