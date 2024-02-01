Centre targets 30% higher revenue from telcos in FY25
Revenue projection for FY25 points at consistent AGR collections, spectrum auctions
New Delhi: he Centre aims to collect a revenue of ₹1.2 trillion from the telecom sector in FY25, it said in the interim budget on Thursday. This is about 30% higher than its revised revenue target of ₹93,541 crore from the sector for FY24. The markup in question is likely to be fuelled by an upcoming spectrum auction, as well as increased adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payouts from telcos in FY25.