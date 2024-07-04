Industry
Why China's smartphone tsars want Indians to make their phones
Gulveen Aulakh , Shouvik Das 5 min read 04 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- Chinese smartphone makers like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are looking to bring in Indian partners into their manufacturing operations while discussions for joint ventures where Indian entities could take majority ownership appear to have stalled.
New Delhi: Top Chinese smartphone makers Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are looking to partner Indian companies to manufacture and distribute their products in the country, three people aware of the discussions said. This comes after previous efforts to form joint ventures with Indian partners in the lead failed to make headway.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less