Why China's smartphone tsars want Indians to make their phones

“The ways of doing business by Chinese brands have to be more transparent. The government is not against any other foreign companies. But if a brand is using the consumption market and ends up being the biggest seller, but not paying taxes on it, the government will definitely have the questions and the right to ask the questions," said Madhav Sheth, chief executive of Honor Tech, which restarted operations in India last year. The company was formerly owned by China’s Huawei, but is now licensed by Gurgaon-based PSAV Global.