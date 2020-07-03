COAI appoints SP Kochhar as director general

NEW DELHI: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday announced the appointment of SP Kochhar as its director general with immediate effect. Kochhar will take over from Rajan S. Mathews, who served as the chief of the industry body for a decade.

Kochhar, a military veteran who retired as the head of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) wing of the Indian Army, was responsible for planning, executing and operating all telecom and IT networks of the army, COAI said in a statement.

Kochhar, a military veteran who retired as the head of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) wing of the Indian Army, was responsible for planning, executing and operating all telecom and IT networks of the army, COAI said in a statement.

“Prior to that he was Additional Director General Personnel of the Indian Army. He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India," the statement added.

On Thursday, COAI announced the appointment of Ajai Puri, chief operating officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel, as its chairman and Reliance Jio Infocomm president Pramod Kumar Mittal as vice chairman.

While Puri has been with Bharti Airtel since 2004, Mittal served the department of telecommunications (DoT) for 37 years in various capacities before joining Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.