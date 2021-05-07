COAI cautions on false rumours regarding 5G trials and Covid spread

According to COAI, there are no 5G trials in the country and no 5G towers have been installed. “Telecom services are a lifeline for the nation, especially in the current times. In fact, these networks are keeping people safe by enabling work from home, online classes, e-health and online doctor consultations etc. Hundreds of millions of people depend on these networks to access real time information when they need it the most," added Kochhar.