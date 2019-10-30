COAI’s plea to DoT to bail out older telcos unwarranted: Jio

NEW DELHI : The Cellular Operators Association of India’s (COAI) plea to the government seeking relief for the sector after an unfavourable court verdict is “unwarranted" and does not “represent the industry view by any stretch of imagination", Reliance Jio said on Wednesday.

In a scathing letter to the telecom industry body, Jio has alleged, without naming Airtel and Vodafone Idea, that COAI is acting as “just a mouthpiece of two service providers".

“COAI’s intent of using this as an opportunity to seek non-enforcement of the Supreme Court judgement and asking for relief is strongly objected by Jio," the company said in the letter dated 30 October.

Mint has seen a copy of Jio’s letter.

“Jio will like to point out to COAI that the judgement of Supreme Court is final and to be implemented as law of the land. These operators have capacity and enough monetisation possibilities to comfortably pay government dues," it said.

Last week, the top court upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue, on which it calculates levies on telecom operators, dealing a ₹92,000 crore blow to the telecom industry, which is already burdened with falling tariffs and mounting debt.

The apex court rejected the definition of the adjusted gross revenue proposed by telecom operators and excluded revenue from non-core telecom operations, such as rent, dividend and interest income. The order marked the end of a 14-year legal tussle between the DoT and operators.

Telcos will now have to pay the government ₹92,000 crore in spectrum and licence fee dues, plus interest that has accrued over these years. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the companies that survived the brutal consolidation witnessed in the sector over the past three years, and posted a loss in the June quarter, have been the worst hit by the order.

“In this letter (addressed to the government), COAI has again attempted to rake up the issue of merits of AGR case like notional revenue, which has already been settled by the Supreme Court Judgement," Jio said, adding that “seeking relief on the very same grounds amounts to seeking relief for these operators’ for their wilful decision of continuing non-compliance by with-holding legitimate government dues".

Mint could not access a copy of COAI’s 29 October letter to the government.

“This is a private matter between the members of the association and will be addressed in due course within the ambit of the governance structure of COAI. We respect the inputs, feedback and opinions of all our members even though we may disagree with with some of them. We stand by our letter on behalf of the majority of our members and it stands on its own merits and needs no further explanation," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews told Mint.



