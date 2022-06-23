Consumers to get 4-5 times speeds on 5G, tariffs expected to double: Ookla

According to GlobalData, 5G will overtake 4G as the most popular way to access mobile internet in the US as soon as 2024, when there will be more 5G subscribers than 4G, consuming more data than 4G subscribers. Hence, operators in the US will gain higher monthly average revenue per user or ARPU from consumers of $45.56 during 2022, with 4G LTE only generating ARPU of $26.41. The data suggested that US 5G ARPU will be more than double 4G LTE’s ARPU in 2023, and will continue outpacing 4G by increasing percentages during 2025-2026. To be sure, carriers in the US provide 5G-enabled service bundles that include entertainment-based value-added services (VAS).