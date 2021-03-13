Cos to be barred from sending commercial SMS if new rules not adopted, says Trai

NEW DELHI: The Telecom regulator will prohibit telecom companies, or telcos, from sending commercial SMSes to consumers if they fail to comply with the new regulations on such SMSes, Trai said on Friday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) reiterated the objective of the new SMS regulations that have been rolled out to prevent spam messages and online frauds. The new regulations were suspended by Trai on Tuesday after their implementation by telecos sparked chaos.

“It has been decided that those principle entities which do not comply with the regulatory needs, will be notified by the access providers to comply with the regulatory requirements within three days' time, failing which the names of defaulting entities would be displayed on the website," Trai said.

The regulator said if the companies fail to adopt the new framework even after this period, they will not be allowed to send bulk communication using telecom resources.

Trai had issued the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) in July 2018 to “effectively deal with the nuisance of spam". The rules prohibit unregistered senders from initiating commercial messages, while registered companies are prevented from sending fraudulent messages to customers.

The issue began on 8 March when telcos implemented the SMS scrubbing norms, while some companies did not adopt them, leading to text messages getting dropped and transaction failures.

Several banks rushed to the telecom regulator after failure in generating SMSes and one-time passwords (OTPs) affected services such as net banking, Aadhaar-enabled transactions, credit card payments, railway ticket bookings and even vaccine registrations.

“It has been observed that some of the principal entities have not fulfilled the requirements as envisaged in TCCCPR, 2018, even after two years, despite being fully aware of the regulations and the consequences," Tria said on Friday.

The rules mandate telcos to verify the content of every SMS with the registered text before delivering it to consumers. For this, telcos have adopted blockchain-based technology (or distributed ledger technology—DLT) that checks headers, or sender IDs, and content of every SMS originating from a registered source, while unregistered sources are rejected.

This means all transactional and promotional messages are supposed to have a standard template with header, preference and consent, which should be registered with the telecom operators.

