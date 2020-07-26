Covid-19 expected to hurt telcos’ Q1 revenue growth, say analysts

The fall in revenue may not bode well especially for Vodafone, which is yet to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues totalling ₹50,400 crore. According to analyst estimates, Vodafone will have to more than double its Arpu to pay between ₹5,900 and ₹6,200 crore annually if the Supreme Court allows a 15-year window for staggered payment. Vodafone’s Arpu in the quarter ended March was ₹121.