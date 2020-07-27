Covid-led stress likely to dent telcos’ Q1 revenue growth

New Delhi/Mumbai: The restrictions put in place to check the spread of coronavirus are likely to impact the June quarter revenue growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd because of the significant reduction in their subscriber base that is a resulted of the mass migration of workers from urban to rural areas, job losses, and deactivation by those having multiple SIM cards, said analysts.

New Delhi/Mumbai: The restrictions put in place to check the spread of coronavirus are likely to impact the June quarter revenue growth of Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd because of the significant reduction in their subscriber base that is a resulted of the mass migration of workers from urban to rural areas, job losses, and deactivation by those having multiple SIM cards, said analysts.

Airtel and Vodafone’s average revenue per user (Arpu) is expected to drop in April-June, because of offline recharges not being feasible, muted 4G net additions, negligible international roaming revenue, and some temporary recharge aberration, ICICI Securities said in a report.

Airtel and Vodafone’s average revenue per user (Arpu) is expected to drop in April-June, because of offline recharges not being feasible, muted 4G net additions, negligible international roaming revenue, and some temporary recharge aberration, ICICI Securities said in a report. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd may report tepid revenue growth because of lockdown-led delayed recharges. However, the telco’s lower share of business from international roaming services, compared to peers, is going to prevent a steep Arpu fall.

“We project Jio’s subscriber additions to be compressed at 6 million and Arpu to decline 2% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) to ₹128. Lower interest charge (post-fund raise and debt restructuring in Q4) shall aid profit after taxes growth of 11% Q-o-Q," said Emkay Global Financial Services.

India lost 8.2 million subscriber in April, with the urban subscriber base dropping by 9 million, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data. Vodafone lost 4.5 million subscribers, while Airtel’s subscribers fell by 5.2 million. Jio added 1.6 million subscribers, but this was among the lowest monthly additions in two years.

“A fall in subscriber base in April would hit overall revenue growth. However, Arpu could go up given the lower denominator and assuming that the maximum fall has come from low-end customers… We need to see the numbers for May and June," a telecom analyst said, requesting anonymity.

The fall in revenue may not bode well, especially for Vodafone Idea as it is yet to clear the adjusted gross revenue-related dues of ₹50,400 crore. Vodafone will have to more than double its Arpu to pay ₹5,900-6,200 crore annually if the Supreme Court allows a 15-year window for staggered payment, according to analyst estimates. Vodafone’s Arpu in the Q4FY20 was ₹121.

Airtel’s tower subsidiary, Bharti Infratel, which is set to announce its Q1FY21 earnings on Monday, is expected to report steady numbers, with a likely sequential growth of 3% in revenue and rise in tenancies by over 2,000. However, rental revenue may fall 1.7% y-o-y because of the removal of equipment by exiting tenants, ICICI Securities said.

ishita.g@livemint.com