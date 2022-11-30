Critical success factors for your network transformation plan in 2023

The network is the backbone that enables connectivity across edge devices and things to applications with and across multiple clouds. Any impact on the network can cause a huge impact on the business too. The critical importance of the network and its impact on the overall business is corroborated in NTT’s 2022–23 Global Network Report, which states that an overwhelming 93% of respondents recognize that their organization’s most pressing business and digital transformation challenges can be linked to and directly affected by the network. More importantly, 72% of respondents believe that low levels of network maturity are negatively affecting their delivery and goals. This has a clear impact on financial performance. Top-performing organizations are more than three times as likely as underperformers to be in an advanced state of network maturity, and organizations with high network maturity are more than twice as likely to be in an advanced state of digital optimization.

