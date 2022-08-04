Data protection bill: India stood 2nd in data breaches in Jan-Jun 20222 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- The average cost of a data breach globally has reached an all-time high of $4.35 million in 2022, according to an IBM report.
The Centre’s decision to withdraw the much-anticipated Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019, from Parliament has thrown into the spotlight the ever-present issue of the privacy of our data online. While the bill had its set of issues in terms of the powers it planned to give to government agencies, data breaches have been a major problem across the world.