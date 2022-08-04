Data protection bill: India stood 2nd in data breaches in Jan-Jun 2022

The breach of data is not just confined to personal information. On Tuesday, the government told the Parliament that Indian private banks reported the most data breaches between June 2018 and March 2022 in attacks that stole business and personal information. According to government data, fraud amounting to ₹6,861 crore was reported by private and public sector banks in the first quarter of the current financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}