Dedicated, faster internet plans for concerts, influencers in the offing?
Summary
- Telecom service providers could consider offering specialized tariff plans with high upload speeds for influencers, live streamers and Instagrammers, as users seek reliable data connectivity when they attend high-profile events like the concerts of Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Telecom service providers could consider offering specialized tariff plans with high upload speeds for influencers, live streamers and Instagrammers, as users seek reliable data connectivity when they attend high-profile events like the concerts of Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, industry executives and analysts said.