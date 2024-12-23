Dedicated, faster internet plans for concerts, influencers in the offing?

"In the 5G era, network slicing enables operators to target various industries such as entertainment, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and creating new revenue streams beyond traditional data plans. We are just at the tip of the opportunity. The ability to charge a differential price based on unique requirements of each slice or use case is expected to go a long way in monetizing 5G services and uplift ARPU. Innovation in 5G tariffs is likely to create the necessary buzz among consumers and help to boost customer stickiness," said Prashant Singhal, technology, media and telecommunications leader - emerging markets, EY.