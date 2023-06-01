Delhi flyers’ Airtel international roaming pack usage up 108%

NEW DELHI : Indians are travelling overseas at far higher numbers than last year, going by the spike in subscription of international roaming packs by customers from Delhi airport, said No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel.

The carrier said Thursday that it had witnessed a 108% increase in subscription of international roaming packs for customers travelling abroad from Delhi as compared to last year. It added that roaming packs have been made more economical with the entry level packs beginning from ₹133 a day, which turns out to be cheaper than taking SIMs in the country where tourists are planning to go.

“Our industry-leading roaming plans are very affordable and will ensure that our customers can stay connected all the time, wherever they are, without the hassle of changing their SIM cards or numbers. We are seeing travel already soar this holiday season and we look forward to serving Delhiites through a more connected travel experience," said Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Delhi circle, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel said that the low-cost packs had resulted in a significant jump for the company in pack subscriptions in both the prepaid and postpaid segments, where the 10-day validity packs remain the most popular pack subscriptions for travellers from Delhi, most of which were heading to the US and UK, besides other frequently travelled destinations of Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

To cater to this surge and provide last-minute assistance, Airtel has set up an international roaming kiosk at the departure terminal of Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport in the duty-free area.