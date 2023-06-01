Delhi flyers’ Airtel international roaming pack usage up 108%1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 06:43 PM IST
The carrier said that roaming packs have been made more economical with the entry level packs beginning from ₹133 a day, which turns out to be cheaper than taking SIMs in the country where tourists are planning to go
NEW DELHI : Indians are travelling overseas at far higher numbers than last year, going by the spike in subscription of international roaming packs by customers from Delhi airport, said No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel.
