2G users to miss out as caller ID to curb spam calls nears rollout
Summary
The caller ID feature, which the DoT will notify, aims to help users identify unidentified callers, make an informed decision about whether to pick up, and reduce unwanted spam calls.
People using 4G or 5G phones will soon be able to see the names of anonymous callers, a move designed to curb the menace of spam calls.
