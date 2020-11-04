Deploying backend tech for 5G faces roadblocks

There could be a delay in the rollout of 5G technology because of differences between most states and the Centre in policies for setting up critical telecom infrastructure, senior industry executives said.

One such issue is the fee levied by states on companies for installing mobile towers and laying fibre cables. Many states also charge annual and renewal charges on telecom infrastructure providers. For states, and especially for municipal corporations, these charges are an important source of revenue.

To ease the development of telecom infrastructure across the country, the Union government in 2016 came out with the Right of Way (RoW) policy. The RoW is a framework to set up telecom towers, lay fibre cables, settle disputes in a time-bound manner and to improve coordination among private firms, states and local bodies.

While the rules have existed for four years now, only 18 states and UTs have agreed to implement the policy so far. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, among others, are yet to adopt the framework.

“There are states with multiple policies at different levels such as municipal, panchayat etc., which creates confusion and chaos on the ground, thus delaying the telecom infrastructure rollout," said T.R. Dua, director general, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa).

Local authorities in many states charge a fee of ₹10-50 lakh per km in metros, tier-2 and tier-3 towns, whereas the department of telecom’s RoW rules prescribes a levy of one-time charges of ₹10,000 per mobile tower and ₹1,000 per km for laying fibre, Dua said.

Mumbai and Pune are the costliest to lay fibre, he said. Mumbai charges anywhere between ₹91 lakh to ₹1.3 crore per km, while Pune’s cost ranges from ₹55 lakh to ₹1.10 crore. In Hyderabad, the price is ₹15-45 lakh, and the fee in Delhi/NCR is ₹6-20 lakh.

Building the backend infrastructure for 5G rollout needs investments of tens of billions of rupees and delays or arbitrary charges by local authorities could increase costs further. The total capital expenditure required for the rollout of 5G, including spectrum, sites and fibre, is expected to be ₹1.3-2.3 trillion, of which ₹78,800 crore to ₹1.3 trillion is estimated for metros and A circles, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services released in October.

To be sure, the rollout of 5G services also depends on spectrum auctions, which may not happen in 2021 as was anticipated earlier. While Reliance Jio Infocomm claims to have created an indigenous 5G solution that can be launched as soon as the airwaves are available, Bharti Airtel is of the view that the ecosystem is underdeveloped for such technology.

