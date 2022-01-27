Digital infra providers raise concerns over challenges faced in J&K

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The challenges faced by the telecom infrastructure providers include no single point of contact for issues related to telecom infrastructure rollout, under-developed JKCCIP 2020, lack of necessary directions for law enforcement to ensure security of telecom towers
New Delhi: Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has raised challenges faced by the telecom industry in Jammu & Kashmir due to non-implementation of J&K Right of Way Policy (JKCCIP) and other operational issues.
The industry body has written to Prerna Puri, secretary of the information technology department, Government of J&K, addressing the operational issues.
“With reference to the 2nd State Broadband Committee meeting dated 19th January 2022 during which DIPA has raised issues being faced by telecom industry in J&K. We would like to bring to your kind attention that the Information Technology Dept, Govt. of J&K has already notified Guidelines/Instructions & permissive sanction for lying optical fiber and installing mobile towers on private and government land and buildings-2020 namely JKCCIP2020 vide Government Letter No. 48-JK(ITD) 2020 dated 01-Dec-2020 for alignment with the provisions contained in the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016," the letter stated.
The challenges faced by the telecom infrastructure providers in Jammu & Kashmir include no single point of contact (SPOC) for issues related to telecom infrastructure rollout, under-developed JKCCIP 2020, lack of necessary directions for law enforcement to ensure security of telecom towers, company wise online EB bills to be provided on registered email ID to avoid any delay /penalty, EB tariff to be charged at industrial rates to telecom towers.
The body also sought district level telecom committee meetings to be convened under the chairmanship of DC/DM on regular basis addressing pending tower NoC and EB connections and other local level operational issues. They said establishing telecom infrastructure should be treated as a priority sector by the state electricity distribution companies to expedite the electrification of towers. They demanded streamlining guidelines for development of future street infrastructure to support small cells and ariel fiber cable (OFC) and availability of electricity poles.
T.R. Dua, director-general, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, said, “We regret to inform that despite various efforts of the Government of J&K for implementing uniform RoW policy and streaming the process of installing the telecom infrastructure across the state, various departments/authorities and districts are reluctant to implement the aforesaid policy. As on 31st December 2021 there are more than 3000 Tower applications pending with district authorities for approvals."
In the letter, DIPA has requested for urgent intervention and support to issue necessary directions/ orders to implement JKCCIP2020 Right of Way Rules 2020 in true letter and spirit and adopt single window clearance System (as provided by the state of J&K). The letter also seeks support from law enforcement agencies against increase in theft and sabotage cases, convening of District Level Telecom Committee Meetings on regular basis and the Streamlining of existing guidelines for future and upcoming technologies like 5G.
“The telecom industry has stood the test of the time and has supported the J&K Government with all its might; especially, during floods/ rains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Telecommunication is a public utility service and Govt. of India has recognized towers as a critical Infrastructure and lifeline installation and any disruption to the functioning of the tower will disrupt the communication network thereby severely impacting the Online education, Work-From Home, health services and various other utility services provided by the government for the benefit of the public at large across J&K. It is pertinent to mention here that the success of the much-awaited Smart City project largely depends upon the effective mobile tower network," Dua added.
