Digital infra providers raise concerns over challenges faced in J&K

“The telecom industry has stood the test of the time and has supported the J&K Government with all its might; especially, during floods/ rains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, Telecommunication is a public utility service and Govt. of India has recognized towers as a critical Infrastructure and lifeline installation and any disruption to the functioning of the tower will disrupt the communication network thereby severely impacting the Online education, Work-From Home, health services and various other utility services provided by the government for the benefit of the public at large across J&K. It is pertinent to mention here that the success of the much-awaited Smart City project largely depends upon the effective mobile tower network," Dua added.