Digital infra providers seek DoT intervention for non-stop diesel, power supply

The association has said that the DoT should write to top executives of oil companies - BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil etc - besides talking to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, to ensure round the clock availability of diesel so that telecom operations could be run without interruption. For uninterrupted power supply, the industry also asked DoT to take up with the ministry of power for advising all electricity distribution companies regarding power availability for telecom tower operations in each state on a 24*7 basis and on priority.