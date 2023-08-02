Digital Personal Data Protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:51 AM IST
With the introduction, the bill will be a step closer to India having its first law on data privacy and data protection
New Delhi: Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the digital personal data protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the government said in a notification.
"Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw to move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Also to introduce the bill," the notification said.
With the introduction, the bill will be a step closer to India having its first law on data privacy and data protection. The bill needs to be passed by both houses of Parliament. The ongoing monsoon session that began July 20 has been a tumultuous one, marred by disruptions and walkouts by opposition parties, over the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.
People aware of the details said that the bill entails penalising private as well as government entities ₹250 crore per instance in case of a data breach, which can be raised to ₹500 crore by the Data Protection Board that will be constituted as the appellate body under the law.
The penalties will be decided on a case-to-case basis, depending on the severity, extent of harm or loss, the scale and number of people impacted by the breach, and the clauses that have been specified in the bill, said people aware of the details.
The Board will comprise mainly of professionals, as many as possible. It will be an independent body, its powers will be specified in the law. It will recommend the penalties which can go up to ₹250 crore. If it recommends above that level up to ₹500 crore, Cabinet has to be apprised and it has to be presented in Parliament, but for anything beyond ₹500 crore, the law will have to be amended.
The government intends to have a simple rule book for implementation of the law for easier and faster compliance, and hence has kept a short time frame for the rules and regulations to be executed.
The bill will also have special circumstances – such as pandemic, law enforcement, protection of IP rights within employment, golden hour for medical treatment, natural disasters et al – under which deemed consent will not be sought from users by government agencies. But in other cases, consent will be sought by apps and platforms, which will be explicit and elaborated in clear languages. “Blanket consent will not be permitted, apps will have to make some changes," the person added.
Individuals will have the right to seek details about their data collection, storage and processing once the law is implemented. "Citizens will have the right to claim compensation by approaching civil court. There are lot of things that will evolve gradually," one of the people said.
The person added that government entities have not been granted blanket exemption under the proposed law, and well thought out carve outs have been made for collection, storage and processing of data, since the government was an important fiduciary of data.
Noting that only a few changes had been made to the bill cleared by the Cabinet and the draft issued last year, people said that the bill allows for multinational companies to store user data overseas thus not restricting cross-border data transfer. Rather than a mechanism to specify the countries where data transfer can happen, the government is likely to introduce a negative list which will restrict data transfer to specified countries.
“We’re getting a lot of data from various parts of the world, our IT industry is the biggest processors of all kinds of data, therefore it’s important that we create a structure by which this kind of data economy does not get disrupted," one of the people said.