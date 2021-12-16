Field units should ensure that there is no delay in granting of right of way (RoW) permissions to telecom service providers to speed up the roll-out of broadband across the country, said telecom secretary K. Rajaraman.

Field units should conduct monthly meetings with service providers to review the application approval process and pendency, to expedite approvals for quick roll-out of broadband across country, Rajaraman said at a meeting with state information technology secretaries and department of technology officers from the head office and field units on Thursday.

“There should be no delay in grant of RoW permissions as it can become a major impediment in growth of communication services," he said, according to the ministry of communications. “There is a direct correlation between low broadband penetration and non-alignment of RoW rules in the same state/licence service area. The problem could be exacerbated in light of the planned 5G roll-out," he said.

The telecom department has also decided to review the status of grant of such approvals at regular intervals along with industry associations such as the Cellular Operators Association of India and the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. It has also appealed to state governments to expedite RoW application approval process in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016.

“This will be helpful to expedite the RoW permissions to the telecom industry and hence the realization of targets set under the National Broadband Mission. This is a positive move towards making India digitally more advanced," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of COAI.

Secretaries and heads of department of state governments were also requested to facilitate speedy disposal of RoW applications. State broadband committees were also requested to ensure alignment of the state policy with central rules issued in 2016.

“For quick roll-out of broadband across the country, it is necessary that the telecom and infrastructure companies are able to lay optical fiber cables and install new towers, which is possible only if state governments and local bodies provide necessary RoW approvals promptly," the secretary said.

The telecom department has taken various initiatives for ease of doing business and to increase the penetration of broadband internet, including the adoption of initiatives such as the National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) and implementation of the National Broadband Mission.

