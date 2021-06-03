Applicants will have to satisfy the minimum revenue criteria to be eligible under the Scheme. The Company may decide to invest in single or multiple eligible products. The Scheme stipulates a minimum investment threshold of ₹ 10 Crores for MSME and ₹ 100 Crores for non MSME applicants. Land and building cost will not be counted as investment. Eligibility shall be further subject to Incremental Sales of Manufactured Goods (covered under Scheme Target Segments) over the base year (FY2019-20).