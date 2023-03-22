DoT asks ministries to improve connectivity within govt buildings via inbuilding solutions

DoT asks ministries to improve connectivity within govt buildings via inbuilding solutions1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The telecom department has cited changes to the model building bye-laws issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs to improve connectivity inside commercial, residential and official buildings in private and public sectors
NEW DELHI : The department of telecommunications has issued directions to all ministries, their departments and central public sector units under them to incorporate inbuilding solutions in their new building designs or retrofit the solutions in existing buildings to improve telecom connectivity in government buildings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×