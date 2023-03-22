DoT asks ministries to improve connectivity within govt buildings via inbuilding solutions

NEW DELHI : The department of telecommunications has issued directions to all ministries, their departments and central public sector units under them to incorporate inbuilding solutions in their new building designs or retrofit the solutions in existing buildings to improve telecom connectivity in government buildings.

According to an office memorandum seen by Mint that has been issued to various ministries, the telecom department has cited changes to the model building bye-laws issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs to improve connectivity inside commercial, residential and official buildings in private and public sectors.

Inbuilding solutions refers to telecom network solutions comprising of distributed antenna systems, which enhances coverage and capacities inside the buildings that have weak or no signal. This in turn helps in improving the quality of calls and internet connectivity for consumers.

“Telecom service providers maybe called to offer inbuilding solutions which can be shared by all telcos," telecom secretary K Rajaraman said in the memo issued to the ministries last month.

The changes to the building bye-laws suggest setting up of optical fibre connectivity or an internet based solution which maybe provided by a neutral infrastructure provider or be built and managed by a mobile operator that can be shared by other telcos on a non-discriminatory basis.

The government has been enabling better connectivity and quality of service for consumers by allowing telecom service providers or infrastructure providers to set up networks and manage them. The government is of the view that conventional connectivity infrastructure needs to be replaced with duct-sharing to reduce costs and enabling fiber connectivity to towers in order to improve data connectivity.