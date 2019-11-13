DoT asks telcos to start self-assessment of AGR dues

The department of telecommunications has asked operators to conduct a self-assessment of pending dues after last month’s Supreme Court verdict upheld government’s definition of adjusted gross revenue.

“It is the responsibility of licencees to pay licence fees and other dues after carrying out their own assessment as prescribed in the licence agreement. You are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of Supreme Court and submit requisite documents to ensure compliance within stipulated timeframe," DoT said in a letter dated 13 November to operators.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter. Self-assessment of dues will minimise the risk of mismatch in calculations.

On 24 October, the Supreme Court verdict directed operators to pay at least ₹92,000 crore in past dues to the government within three months.

Bharti Airtel’s dues are roughly ₹21,682 crore, while Vodafone Idea will need to cough up at least ₹28,309 crore. In contrast, Jio’s dues are just ₹13 crore.

Dot’s letter comes almost three weeks after the top court rejected the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) proposed by the telecom operators that excluded revenue from non-core telecom operations such as rent, dividend and interest income, marking the end of a 14-year-long legal tussle between the department of telecommunications (DoT) and operators.

The tussle started when telecom operators migrated to a new system offered by the government in 1999 under which they agreed to share a certain percentage of revenue with the government.

Operators had argued that AGR should comprise revenue from telecom services, but DoT insisted that it should include all revenue earned by an operator. Currently, telcos pay 3-6% and 8% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges and licence fee (including Usof), respectively.

Meanwhile a committee of secretaries (CoS) has already been under the cabinet secretary to consider the demands of telcos and suggest ways to alleviate their financial stress and create a favourable investment environment.

The government panel will also look into look into the demand of telcos for deferment of spectrum auction payment dues for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in order to ease cash flow as well as measures such as reducing levies, including spectrum usage charges and the universal service obligation fund (Usof) fee paid by telcos.