After Navi Mumbai, DoT asks Noida International Airport to let telecom companies deploy mobile network

Days after the department of telecommunications (DoT) stepped in to direct Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) operator Adani Group to allow telcos to deploy mobile network in accordance with the law, it has now asked the Noida International Airport authority to do the same.

In a letter to Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), the telecom authority has requested the operator to grant of right of way (RoW) to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024.

What has DoT said to Noida International Airport operator? The department has clarified that as per the Telecommunications Act. 2023. Noida International Airport qualifies as a “public entity” and accordingly, “the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for public entities under the Act are applicable”, the letter stated.

Further, it added that the Act, read with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules. 2024, “provides a statutory framework for grant of Right of Way permissions to facility providers, including licensed TSPs, for establishment, operation and maintenance of telecommunication networks”.

“The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of Row applications within the prescribed timelines and conditions,” it added.

The letter further noted that YIAPL is “requested to ensure compliance (with the mentioned Act and Rules) … while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions” within the airport premises, and “take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework”.

Why has DoT intervened in this issue? Mint earlier reported that on 16 February, DoT also wrote to Adani Airport Holdings noting that NMIA qualifies as a ‘public entity’ and must allow carriers to deploy network on the premises.

The intervention came after passengers complained about lack of mobile network from private telecom operators within the airport premises, while telcos alleged that the airport operator asked them to use its own exclusive in-building telecom network at unreasonably high charges and demanded “exorbitantly” high charges for laying mobile infrastructure inside the airport.

Telecom operators, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), reached out to the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to resolve the issue. They alleged that NMIA sought around ₹92 lakh monthly from each operator to about ₹44.16 crore annually for four operators, to deploy network infrastructure and provide mobile connectivity within premises.

Trai is also currently examining the pricing concerns faced by telecom companies at the Navi Mumbai airport.

How is Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Right of Way (RoW) Rules applicable? The Telecommunications Act and Telecom RoW Rules allow licensed telcos to seek RoW from public entities that own, control or manage public property for deploying telecom infrastructure.

They mandate access on reasonable, transparent and non-discriminatory terms, with charges limited to administrative or restoration costs, and not as a source of commercial revenue.

Experts told Mint that DoT's classification of airports as public entity will cap prices on three fronts —