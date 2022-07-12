DoT clamps down on contentious telecom gear

DoT clamps down on contentious telecom gear2 min read . 01:00 AM IST
- The amendment to licence conditions, which takes effect from 15 June, will not be applicable to annual maintenance contracts, the department of telecommunications said
NEW DELHI :Telecom networks and virtual network operators can use equipment only from trusted suppliers for upgradation or expansion of existing networks, the government said, in a move that may further thwart use of Chinese gear in telecom networks by carriers.
The amendment to licence conditions, which takes effect from 15 June, will not be applicable to annual maintenance contracts, the department of telecommunications said in a notice issued on Monday, directed at unified access services licence holders, unified licence holders and virtual network operator license holders.
“With effect from 15th June 2021, the licencee, shall only connect trusted products in its network and also seek permission from designated authority for upgradation or expansion of existing network utilizing the telecommunication equipment not designated as trusted products," the department said in the notice.
“However, these directions will not affect ongoing annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect," it added.
“Designated authority may also notify a list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done. Procedure for inclusion of Telecommunication Equipment in the list of Trusted Sources will be issued," the notice added.
The ‘designated authority’ is the National Cyber Security Coordinator, which will notify the categories of equipment for which the security requirements related to trusted sources are applicable, and will also notify the trusted products.
According to government sources, Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE are yet to receive approval for trusted sources categorization as per the government’s security directive issued to telecom companies, primarily for want of documents from the companies.
Their absence has been a boon for European, American and Indian equipment providers, that were till some time ago being sidelined by Chinese companies with their low-priced gear for latest technologies including 4G.
The amendments come at a time when Chinese companies in mobile phone space including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have come under the security agencies lens for alleged tax evasions and foreign exchange violations.