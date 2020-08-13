DoT faces uphill task of recovering telcos’ dues

DoT cannot be forced to enter into a new contract or continue to part with spectrum, by taking a haircut, unlike other operational creditors because of the IBC process, said Sitesh Mukherjee, a legal expert who specializes in bankruptcy law. If a telecom operator goes into liquidation, DoT will be able to get back the spectrum. The decision on whether to sell the same spectrum in the market and recover more than that offered under the resolution plan will be with DoT, Mukherjee added.