DoT weighs Isro's concerns as telcos push for faster WiFi

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is facing a dilemma over whether to allow high-power use of the 6 GHz WiFi band, a move that could significantly boost high-speed wireless home broadband services. The decision may now be delayed due to concerns that stronger outdoor WiFi signals could interfere with the existing satellite operations, two officials and industry executives said.
India had opened the lower portion of the 6 GHz band for licence-free, low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor use last year to support next-generation WiFi devices and faster home broadband. The latest debate is over whether to also allow high-power outdoor use—a proposal backed by telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel that see it as a way to expand wireless broadband coverage including in areas where laying fibre is difficult or expensive.