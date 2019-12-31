DoT kickstarts process for 5G, trials to happen by March

NEW DELHI : The department of telecommunications has kickstarted the process for the roll-out of 5G technology in the country and trials will be conducted by applicants in January-March.

All major telecom operators and equipment vendors on Tuesday met top officials of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to discuss the roadmap for trials. The meeting, chaired by telecom secretary Anshu Prakash, was attended by senior representatives of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and all equipment vendors, including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

“The broad roadmap for the trials was discussed. The DoT is expected to allot spectrum in a few days and trials will happen in January-March quarter," a person aware of the matter said requesting anonymity.

An email query sent to DoT was unanswered till press time. A Huawei representative who attended the meeting declined to comment on the specifics of the discussion.

The meeting with telecom companies happened a day after the government said it has allowed all applicants, including China’s Huawei, to participate in 5G trials.

The DoT will allocate the trial spectrum to its licensees, which are telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd that can then choose to partner with vendors such as Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson and Samsung.

This has come as a welcome relief to Huawei, which has been facing global scrutiny over network security concerns. The US has claimed that Huwaei’s 5G equipment could be used by China to spy on other countries, an allegation the company has repeatedly denied.

The approval for conducting 5G trials does not, however, automatically imply that Huawei’s equipment will be cleared for a commercial rollout in the country.

The DoT had back in June 2018 approved a one-year 5G trial period and a one-time fee of ₹5,000 for entities seeking experimental spectrum to conduct trials. The government has also announced its intention to focus on three big social sectors for deployment of 5G—education, agriculture and health-care. However, building use-cases in these sectors is still a work in progress.

“So far six proposals have been received which includes proposals from China’s ZTE and Huawei. Any field trial in respect of 5G is to be carried out only through licensed telecom service providers in a restrictive, limited geographical area and for specific use case," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed the Lok Sabha on 26 June.

Earlier this month, the DoT also approved prices for the next spectrum auction that will happen by April. Of the 8,300 MHz of airwaves the government plans to offer, 6,050 MHz have been allocated for 5G services. The 3,300-3,600 MHz band allocated for 5G has been priced at ₹492 crore per megahertz.

5G is the next generation of wireless technology and will boost data speeds and propel the Internet of Things, with the potential to bring radical changes in agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education.

India’s 5G trials and commercial rollout are much behind global peers which have even deployed commercial networks.

South Korea was the first to commercially start 5G rollouts in April 2019. China’s state-run telecom operators China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom rolled out 5G services in November 2019 to consumers in 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

US telecom behemoth Verizon Communications Inc in October 2018 kickstarted services in select parts of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento using non-standard gear.