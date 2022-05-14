Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DoT launches centralised system for RoW approvals

.Faster RoW approvals will increase tower density which will enhance connectivity and improve the quality of various telecom services.
1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • The timely disposal of RoW applications of various service and infrastructure providers shall enable speedy infrastructure creation which would be an enabler for timely rollout of 5G network, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Department of Telecommunications has launched GatiShakti Sanchar portal that will streamline the process of right of way (RoW) applications and approvals across the country.

“The portal shall act as an enabler to the objective of “Ease of doing business" for telecommunications infrastructure works in accordance with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister," telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the launch on Saturday.

The timely disposal of RoW applications of various service and infrastructure providers shall enable speedy infrastructure creation which would be an enabler for the timely rollout of 5G network also, he added.

The minister appreciated the role and cooperation of the states and UTs with the central government in operationalizing the integrated centralised GatiShakti Sanchar portal.

The portal will enable applicants from various telecom service providers (TSPs) as well as infrastructure providers (IPs) to apply at a common single portal for right of way permissions to lay down optical fibre cable and for erecting mobile towers to states and local bodies.

For effective monitoring of RoW applications across the country, the portal even comes fitted with a potent dashboard showing state and district wise pendency status.

The portal will smoothen the RoW approval process, which will lead to fast laying of more optical fiber cable and thus will accelerate fiberization. Faster approvals will also increase tower density which will enhance connectivity and improve the quality of various telecom services. The portal will in turn enable increased fiberization of telecom towers, thus ensuring better broadband speed, across the country.