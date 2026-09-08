DoT likely clears 5% spectrum charge for Starlink, OneWeb, Jio Satellite

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has likely approved 5% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as the annual spectrum usage charge for satellite internet service providers such as Starlink, OneWeb and Jio Satellite, according to officials and industry executives aware of the development.
The companies, whose service rollout hinges on security clearance, are also expected to receive a 1% discount for serving users in government-notified hard-to-connect areas, such as border towns, hills, and islands, the people added.