DoT likely to issue guidelines for telecom PLI within week

Telecom PLI has already been approved by the government, an official told PTI.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to issue guidelines on implementation of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for manufacturers in the sector and start inviting applications for the same in about a week, according to government officials.

"Telecom PLI has already been approved by the government. The DoT is ready with guidelines to implement it, application format, incentive allocation, etc. It should be published on the DoT website within a week," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The DoT notified the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of ₹12,195 crore, over five years.

The scheme for telecom gear manufacturing in India which is expected to encourage production of equipment worth ₹2.44 lakh crore and create direct and indirect employment for about 40,000 people.

The investor can earn incentive for incremental sales up to 20 times the committed investment enabling them to reach global scales and utilise their unused capacity and ramp up production.

The scheme is expected to bring an investment of over ₹3,000 crore and generate tax revenue of about ₹17,000 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.