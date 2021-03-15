DoT  may  ask  Trai  to  cut prices of 5G spectrum

After a gap of four years, the government concluded a two-day 4G spectrum auction on 2 March. Of the seven bands the DoT put up for sale, airwaves in the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands found no takers. The 700MHz band, which also went unsold in the 2016 auction, can best support 5G rollout due to its high efficiency, making it the most expensive band among the bands put on the block this time.