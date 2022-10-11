DoT, Meity to meet telcos, smartphone makers to speed up 5G adoption in India3 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- Stakeholders will also engage in solutions to prioritise software upgrade for an early adoption of 5G in India.
NEW DELHI: Top officials from the department of telecom and ministry of electronics and information technology will meet nearly 30 executives from telecom services providers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea and smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, among others, on Thursday, for prioritising early adoption of 5G among Indian users.