DoT objects to RCom, RTL spectrum sale to resolve debt

MUMBAI : The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Friday told the Mumbai bench of the bankruptcy tribunal that spectrum assets should not be included in the resolution plan for Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its unit, Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL).

“The DoT filed an affidavit detailing its objections, as directed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and said that spectrum cannot be sold under the resolution process," said a person aware of the development. The person said the tribunal will next hear the case on 8 September.

RCom owes ₹49,054 crore to its lenders and ₹25,199 crore in spectrum usage charges and licence fee dues to DoT, as per government estimates.

UV Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (UV ARC) and Reliance Jio, the winning bidders for RCom’s spectrum, real estate, enterprise, tower and data centre business, have together offered more than ₹20,000 crore (on net present value basis) for these assets.

The surprise DoT objection adds a new twist to RCom’s insolvency resolution plan that its lenders submitted for National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval in March.

The DoT objection comes after the Supreme Court recently asked the government to clarify how it plans to recover dues from bankrupt telcos, including Aircel and Videocon. The court has previously asked the government to investigate whether any bankrupt telco is misusing the insolvency process to avoid paying dues.

