DoT planning faceless WPC procedures, revamp in the works

The reforms will be part of the overhauling exercise being done by the department of telecommunications internally as it looks to simplify procedures and provide ease of doing business to the industry
NEW DELHI: The communications ministry will revamp wireless planning and coordination process by making it more efficient and faceless for companies applying for permits to the telecom department, a top official said.
"Lots of structural and procedural changes are in there, for instance, processing of application in the right time, is faceless and provides continuity of services," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of communications and information technology.
The minister added that the reforms were essential for businesses to plan their investments in the country.
"WPC reforms should be ready in next few weeks, more simplification is needed and we're working on it," the minister added.
The reforms will follow the Gati Shakti Sanchar portal, which was launched last week for centralised right of way (RoW) approvals. The portal will streamline the process of right of way applications and permissions across the country with 32 states having joined the federal structure.
"Under the simplified way of planning, it now takes only 22 days for approvals instead of 100 days earlier," the minister added.