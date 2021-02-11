DoT preparing spectrum roadmap for next 10 years, says Dhotre

The department of telecommunications ( DoT ) has started readying a roadmap for spectrum allocation for the next 10 years in consultation with stakeholders, said Sanjay Dhotre , minister of state for communications, electronics and information technology, on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also said 5G wireless technology would be introduced gradually in the country, and would be rolled out fully once the ecosystem develops and the demand for such service improves.

The minister’s response was to a question on whether telecom operators have urged the government to lay out a clear roadmap for spectrum allocation and 5G frequency bands.

Mint on 6 January had reported that telecom operators, in a meeting with DoT, pressed the government to decide when it plans to auction 5G spectrum that would give them clarity to start field trials to test the technology and roll out services.

Though the government will auction spectrum in March, it has excluded airwaves in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, which were recommended by the telecom regulator for 5G service, even as equipment vendors and operators prepare for a roll out later this year.

Replying to another question, Dhotre said the government will extend the timeline to complete the second phase of the BharatNet project, which was supposed to be ready by August 2021, as the pace of building network has been hit by lockdowns and restrictions on movement imposed by various governments to arrest the spread of covid-19.

Under the BharatNet project, the government has laid optical fibre cable across 494,879 kilometre in the country, covering 149,026 gram panchayats as on 1 February. Besides, 3,330 gram panchayats are ready for service using satellite media, taking the total villages covered under the scheme to 152,356, Dhotre said.

BharatNet project, formerly known as National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to around 250,000 gram panchayats in the country.

