DoT relaxes deadline for telcos to meet rollout obligations

NEW DELHI : In a relief to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has extended the deadline for mobile operators who were to roll out their networks with a minimum stipulated capacity to 30 September to avoid stiff penalties amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Due to (the) unforeseen situation in the wake of covid-19, the force majeure clause of the (telecom) licence is applied and relaxations are granted to licensees whose due date of registration for fulfilment of rollout obligation is between 25 March and 30 September," according to a circular issued by DoT. Mint has seen a copy of the circular.

Under government norms, mobile operators must roll out their network with a minimum capacity within a specific time-frame after receiving the spectrum.

Failing this, the companies could face certain penalties that may be levied in accordance with the circles for which the spectrum is granted.

The minimum rollout obligations have been put in place so that telecom companies utilize the spectrum for improving the telecom network.

It, in turn, allows the government to earn revenue through various charges.

DoT’s move follows a letter written earlier this month by the director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, Rajan S. Mathews, asking DoT to consider extending the timelines for minimum rollout obligation by at least six to nine months.

If the deadline is not extended, operators would have to suffer from stipulated penalties “for a situation that can at best be described as force majeure", said Mathews.

Meeting minimum rollout obligations involves multiple steps such as site acquisition, approvals from various local bodies, and arranging maps.

The process is time-consuming and because of the situation prevailing in the country, it would be a big challenge, said Mathews.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via